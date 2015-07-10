Baby Rhino Rescued In Northeast India

An baby rhino has been rescued Kaziranga National Park in northeast India. It is monsoon season in the park right now and not uncommon for young rhinos to get separated from their parents on the trek to higher land.

Now that the small rhino, just a few weeks old, is safe in the care of the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Wildlife Trust of India, what happens next?

Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life blog joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to talk about the rescued rhino.

Guest

Vicki Croke, host of The Wild Life blog. She tweets @TheWildLifeWBUR.

