And It's A Serena Slam! Williams Wins Wimbledon

Published July 13, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Serena Williams leaves the court with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her victory against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2015 in London, England. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
On Saturday the moment that tennis fans had been talking about for weeks finally came, a “Serena Slam” – four consecutive major titles. This is the 33-year-old American tennis player’s second Serena Slam.

Next month, Serena is positioned to make history if she wins the U.S. Open. It would be the first time a woman has completed a Grand Slam – winning all four majors in a calendar year – since Steffi Graf did that in 1988.

Ian Crouch of The New Yorker speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about Serena Williams and her place in tennis history.

