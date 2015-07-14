And The Winner Of Our Photo Contest Is...

At the end of a story about the photography and the future of film yesterday, Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson asked listeners to tag hereandnowradio on Instagram to show us the best photo they’ve ever taken – and whether it was digital or film. We’ve received dozens of wonderful submissions in the past 24 hours. It was tough to pick a favorite!

The winner is Marko Jokic with his photo “Armadillo Brothers” taken on film. This is a beautiful photo that made us smile and wonder about these charismatic little boys with their armadillo (a pet?). Marko is a professional photographer. You can see more of his photos on Instagram – he’s markojokicphoto – and his website, and read more about him here.

Congratulations Marko and thank you to everyone who shared their photos with us. It was a delight go through them. And to those of you who aren’t on Instagram and sent us photos on Twitter, our website, Facebook and in email, we didn’t consider those photos for this “contest” but loved those photos too.

