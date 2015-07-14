© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Under Austerity, Greece Still Faces Difficult Path To Growth

Published July 14, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras talks to the media at the end of an Eurozone Summit over the Greek debt crisis in Brussels on July 13, 2015. Juncker said there was no longer any risk of Greece crashing out of the euro after Athens agreed a bailout deal with eurozone partners. (Theirry Charlier/Getty Images)
The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until tomorrow to convince the Greek parliament to accept the country’s latest bailout package from Europe. That deal, worked out in Brussels early yesterday, requires the very austerity measures that Greek voters rejected in a referendum just more than a week ago.

But can pension cuts, higher taxes and more foreign oversight really help the tattered Greek economy recover? Dimitris Doulos, economics and finance professor at the American College of Greece, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the Greek economic recuperation.

Guest

  • Dimitris Doulos, economics and finance professor at the American College of Greece.

