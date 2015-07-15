© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Facing Critics, Obama Makes A Pitch For Iran Nuclear Deal

Published July 15, 2015 at 1:55 PM CDT
President Obama makes opening remarks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 15, 2015. (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Obama held a press conference at the White House Wednesday to sell the American public and a skeptical Congress on a landmark nuclear deal with Iran.

Critics are saying the administration gave up too much to its longtime adversary in the Middle East. But Nicholas Burns, one the negotiators that put the original sanctions on Iran, says the deal is sensible. He joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

  • Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to NATO and former under secretary of state. He’s now a professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He tweets at @RNicholasBurns.

