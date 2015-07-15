© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massachusetts Terror Suspect Held Without Bail

Published July 15, 2015 at 2:33 PM CDT
In this courtroom sketch, Alexander Ciccolo, second from right, is depicted with his attorney David Hoose, right, during a bail hearing Tuesday, July 14, 2015, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP)
In this courtroom sketch, Alexander Ciccolo, second from right, is depicted with his attorney David Hoose, right, during a bail hearing Tuesday, July 14, 2015, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP)

Twenty-three year old Alexander Ciccolo, the son of a Boston police officer, is being held without bail in Springfield, Massachusetts, on charges that he was plotting a terrorist attack on college campuses. At a court hearing, the government played a video of Ciccolo talking to an FBI agent after his arrest. He embraced ISIS in the interview and said “Allah is the most high.”

Reporter David Boeri of Here & Now contributor WBUR went to the Springfield courthouse where Ciccolo made his first appearance.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.