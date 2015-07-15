© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Obama Now Pitches Iran Deal At Home

Published July 15, 2015 at 2:12 PM CDT
President Obama took questions from reporters about the Iran nuclear agreement on July 15, 2015. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
After striking a historic deal with Iran and five other nations, President Obama now turns to his American audience. At a press conference today, the president lobbied for support for the bill. He’s trying to persuade critical Republicans as well as skeptical members of his own party.

Ailsa Chang, congressional correspondent for NPR, joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

