This Nashville Vinyl Factory Is Still Pressing Records

Published July 16, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
United Record Pressing operates out of the same cinderblock building on Chestnut Street that's been its home since 1962. The company originally opened in 1949, when it was called Southern Plastics. (Stephen Jerkins/Nashville Public Radio)
As vinyl pressing plants around the world shut down in the heyday of CDs, one historic vinyl factory remained operating in the same facility where it pressed The Beatles’ first American single in 1963.

United Record Pressing has presses from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s – machines the company bought after other vinyl facilities closed shop.

Steve Haruch from Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio pays a visit to the United Record Pressing, a working museum of vinyl history.


Reporter

