A Redhead Roundtable

Published July 17, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
According to author Jacky Colliss Harvey, the term "redhead" dates back to the 15th century, while negative portrayals of redheads come from red hair's association with Judas. (photodonny/Flickr)
Yesterday, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Jacky Colliss Harvey about her new book “Red: A History of the Redhead.” In it, she charts the genetic, historical and cultural journey of redheads across the globe – the good and, yes, the bad.

The Facebook messages, tweets and emails started pouring in. So we decided to contact some of the redheads who spoke up. Today, Jeremy Hobson hosts a roundtable with three listeners, who shared their thoughts on life as a redhead.

Guests

  • Kevin Ball, redhead in The Plains, Virginia.
  • Amy Beach, redhead in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
  • Colleen Sasso, redhead in New Boston, New Hampshire.

