Fresh Air Weekend: Amy Schumer And Judd Apatow; Jason Isbell; Ta-Nehisi Coates

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Amy Schumer And Judd Apatow Talk Storytelling, Commitment And Spooning:In 2011, Apatow heard Schumer on the radio and was struck by her candor. The two went on to collaborate on the film Trainwreck,about a woman who doesn't want a relationship.

Jason Isbell's 'Something More Than Free' Rings With The Promise of Joy:The former member of the Drive-by Truckers unleashes his storytelling skills in his new album, Something More Than Free. Rock critic Ken Tucker says Isbell's lyrics reward a close listen.

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Police Brutality, The Confederate Flag And Forgiveness:Growing up in Baltimore, the writer faced threats from both the streets and the police. His book, Between the World and Me, is an open letter to his teenage son.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Amy Schumer And Judd Apatow Talk Storytelling, Commitment And Spooning

Jason Isbell's 'Something More Than Free' Rings With The Promise of Joy

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Police Brutality, The Confederate Flag And Forgiveness

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.