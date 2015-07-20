Greek Banks Reopen, As Some Austerity Measures Take Effect
Greek bank branches reopened today after being closed for three weeks in an effort to prevent a collapse of its banking system. But there are still many banking restrictions in place.
Meanwhile, some of the austerity measures enacted as a condition for a new bailout are taking effect this week. For instance, today Greeks are being hit by increases in the value-added tax on goods and services.
Jill Schlesinger of CBS News joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to explain the specifics of the new austerity measures for the Greek economy, as well as the bank restrictions that are still in effect.
- Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.
