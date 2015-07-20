© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Snapshots Make Way To Fine Art Museum

Published July 20, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Unidentified photographer, American, about 1950s. The gelatin silver print is part of the collection Unfinished Stories: Snapshots from the Peter J. Cohen Collection at the MFA. (Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)
Some of us have dusty boxes filled with fading family snap shots. Sift through and there’s a chance you’ll find pictures of strangers. Mystery photos can be amusing and perplexing.

Collector Peter Cohen has rescued 50,000 “found” vintage photographs, and now about 300 are on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Andrea Shea of Here & Now contributor WBUR reports on Cohen’s quest to secure the snapshot’s place in history.

