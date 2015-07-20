© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What Will Latino Votes Mean For The 2016 Elections?

Published July 20, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Republican presidential hopeful Senator Ted Cruz of Texas fields questions at The Family Leadership Summit at Stephens Auditorium on July 18, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A new poll from the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has some bad news for Republicans. Democrats once again hold a big lead among Latino voters going into the next presidential campaign.

But there are a few bright spots for Republicans. Former Florida governor Jeb Bush has made big strides in closing the gap in a hypothetical matchup against Hillary Clinton, and both Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have Latino parents.

Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to explain why Democrats should not take Latino votes for granted.

  • Maria Elena Salinas, news anchor for Univision. She tweets @MariaESalinas.

