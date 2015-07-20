What Will Latino Votes Mean For The 2016 Elections?
A new poll from the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision has some bad news for Republicans. Democrats once again hold a big lead among Latino voters going into the next presidential campaign.
But there are a few bright spots for Republicans. Former Florida governor Jeb Bush has made big strides in closing the gap in a hypothetical matchup against Hillary Clinton, and both Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have Latino parents.
Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to explain why Democrats should not take Latino votes for granted.
Guest
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.