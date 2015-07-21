© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Jet.com Launches With The Goal To Rival Amazon

Published July 21, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT

Jet logo via Facebook

The new online shopping service Jet.com launches today, and the company is trying to take on the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Jet CEO Marc Lore says his company will offer cheaper prices than Amazon, but the company will face an uphill climb against the retail giant.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss how the new online shopping club differs from other markets on the web.

Guest

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

