Los Angeles Angels Blow Dry Their Wet Field With A Helicopter

There may be a drought in California, but the Los Angeles Angels had a home game rained out Sunday, their first in 20 years.

They needed to dry the field on Monday, so they called in a helicopter to hover overhead.

The field was blow-dried, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia was unimpressed.

He recalls a youth league game years ago when wet base paths were doused in gasoline and set on fire.

Presuambly the fire went out before the game began.

