In A Hurry, Queen Elizabeth Goes Off Road

Being the queen apparently doesn't exempt one from being what we all are at times: an impatient driver.

Queen Elizabeth was driving to church through the park leading out of Windsor Castle. And she just couldn't pause for a family that was out for a Sunday stroll and blocking her way

So, reports The Telegraph, the queen veered onto the grass.

Though perhaps unlike the rest of us, the queen smiled and waved as she passed the startled family.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.