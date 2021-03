Starting today, Wall Street banks have to comply with the Volcker Rule, considered one of the biggest new restriction they’ve faced in decades.

The rule bans taxpayer-insured banks from making bets on their own money, and banks fought it for years. But many have since fallen in line.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at what the move will mean with Maggie Lake of CNN.

Guest

Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.

