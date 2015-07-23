Tulsa Braces For 100-Degree Weekend

NOAA’s National Climate Data Center reported this week that temperatures across the globe for the first six months of 2015 are the warmest on record.

While that is great for beachgoers, it also endangers millions of lives, as heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States.

One city that’s feeling the heat is Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has 100-degree temperatures forecast for the weekend.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jim Lyall, the associate director of the Community Service Council, which oversees the Tulsa Weather Coalition, about their heat emergency action plan.

Guest

Jim Lyall, associate director of the Community Service Council in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.