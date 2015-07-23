© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wind, Dry Ground Fueling Wildfire In Washington State

Published July 23, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Smoke from the Blue Creek fire billows over wheat fields east of Walla Walla, Washington, on July 21, 2015. (Anna King/Northwest News Network)
Smoke from the Blue Creek fire billows over wheat fields east of Walla Walla, Washington, on July 21, 2015. (Anna King/Northwest News Network)

A wildfire sweeping through Glacier National Park in Montana is prompting more evacuations. Officials are clearing the small community of St. Mary, at the park’s eastern entrance. The fire has burned through more than six square miles.

Another wildfire has charred six square miles in Northern California, prompting evacuations about 30 miles north of Napa. And about a thousand firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze 10 miles east of Walla Walla, Washington. It’s only about 5 percent contained.

Wind and dry ground let the Blue Creek Fire Spread over more than 5,000 acres. The fire, which started Monday, was human caused and is under investigation. Anna King from Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.