Hulk Hogan's WWE Contract Terminated After Alleged Racist Language In Sex Tape

World Wrestling Entertainment has terminated its contract with wrestler Terry Bollea, a.k.a. Hulk Hogan after reports the wrestler used racist language in a sex tape. The alleged transcripts from the leaked tape were published in a joint investigation by Radar and The National Enquirer and depict Bollea using the N-word and identifying himself as a racist.

The Daily Beast says the wrestling entertainment network has "reportedly removed hall of famer Hulk Hogan from its websites and online stores in the wake of a controversial N-word rant during a sex tape."

WWE said it's "committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers, and fans worldwide."

Bollea's lawyer told People Magazine the wrestler "decided to resign from WWE because he didn't want to put them or his family through this." In a statement to People, the Hulkster apologized for his language:

"Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it. This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs."

Gawker, the site that originally published the sex tape, says it is not entirely clear how the tabloids got the transcripts. Gawker notes that the transcripts were submitted to a Florida court and are currently "under seal" as a part of the $100 million lawsuit the wrestler filed against the media group after it published the tape.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.