Fresh Air Weekend: Jake Gyllenhaal; Making A Comedy About LA's Sex Workers

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jake Gyllenhaal On Throwing (And Taking) Punches: 'It's Very Primal':In Southpaw, Gyllenhaal plays a boxer who grew up in foster care and is struggling to become a father to his daughter. "I don't like getting hit, but it was important for the movie," he says.

A Downtrodden LA Corner Inspires Comedy And Friendship In 'Tangerine': Director Sean Baker wanted to make a film about LA's transgender sex workers, but first he needed to find someone who knew that world well. Then he met Mya Taylor, and together they made Tangerine.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Jake Gyllenhaal On Throwing (And Taking) Punches: 'It's Very Primal'

A Downtrodden LA Corner Inspires Comedy And Friendship In 'Tangerine'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.