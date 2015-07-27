© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

China Stocks See Biggest Drop Since 2007

Published July 27, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
An investor walks past a screen that shows share prices in a security firm in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province on July 27, 2015. China's benchmark Shanghai stock index slumped 5.22 percent in afternoon trade on July 27, dragged lower by worries over the economy. AFP PHOTO CHINA OUT (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
An investor walks past a screen that shows share prices in a security firm in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province on July 27, 2015. China's benchmark Shanghai stock index slumped 5.22 percent in afternoon trade on July 27, dragged lower by worries over the economy. AFP PHOTO CHINA OUT (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Stocks in China slid dramatically today and yesterday, with the Shanghai Composite Index ending down 8.5 percent. The drops come after huge gains in the markets earlier this summer, and amid fears that the government is going to stop taking certain actions to prop up the market. Jill Schlesinger of CBS News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.