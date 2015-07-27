Free Speech Lawsuit Centers On Health Warnings On Soda

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A free-speech lawsuit in San Francisco centers not on something somebody said, but on something companies do not want to say. San Francisco requires health warnings on soda. The label is supposed to say beverages with added sugar contribute to obesity, diabetes and tooth decay. The American Beverage Association sued. The trade group contends a warning label violates the First Amendment by interfering with the, quote, "free market of ideas." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.