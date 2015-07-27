© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
In California Drought, Musicians Find Inspiration

Published July 27, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT

Historical movements, wars and disasters around the globe have created signature sounds in music. Think freedom songs like “We Shall Overcome” or even Prince’s “Baltimore.” California is in its fourth year of drought and songs about a drying state are now emerging. From Here & Now’s contributing station Valley Public Radio, Ezra David Romero reports.


Drought themed music is being created across California. (Ezra David Romero)
Drought themed music is being created across California. (Ezra David Romero)