In California Drought, Musicians Find Inspiration

Historical movements, wars and disasters around the globe have created signature sounds in music. Think freedom songs like “We Shall Overcome” or even Prince’s “Baltimore.” California is in its fourth year of drought and songs about a drying state are now emerging. From Here & Now’s contributing station Valley Public Radio, Ezra David Romero reports.



[Youtube]

Reporter

Ezra David Romero, reporter and producer at Valley Public Radio. He tweets @ezraromero.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.