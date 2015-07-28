The Benefits Of State-Of-The-Art Airports

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a $4 billion plan yesterday to completely rebuild LaGuardia Airport.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mitchell Moss about the role airports play in a region’s economy, and why it matters to have a state-of-the-art airport in a city. Moss is director of the Rudin Center for Transportation and Policy Management at NYU.

Guest

Mitchell Moss, director of the Rudin Center for Transportation and Policy Management at NYU. He tweets @mossmitchell.

