Supply Storehouses Keep Wildland Firefighters Supplied, Fed

Published July 29, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Assistant manager Nicole Hallisey, right, and BLM fire spokesperson Jessica Gardetto in the Great Basin fire support cache at the edge of Boise's airport. (Tom Banse/Northwest News Network)
When wildfires break out and hundreds of responding firefighters need to be equipped and fed, their bosses order from a special warehouse.

There are 16 regional wildfire supply storehouses operated by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and partner states.

Tom Banse of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network got a tour of what you might call the Amazon.com for wildfire fighting in Boise, Idaho.

