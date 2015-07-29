Supply Storehouses Keep Wildland Firefighters Supplied, Fed
When wildfires break out and hundreds of responding firefighters need to be equipped and fed, their bosses order from a special warehouse.
There are 16 regional wildfire supply storehouses operated by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and partner states.
Tom Banse of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network got a tour of what you might call the Amazon.com for wildfire fighting in Boise, Idaho.
Reporter
- Tom Banse, regional correspondent for the Northwest News Network. He tweets @TomBanse.
