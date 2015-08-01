Lightning Fill In The Blank

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it is time to go on to our final game, Lightening Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: I can; it's easy. First time ever, a three-way tie.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: OK.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right, we've randomly decided that Brian is going to go first. You're up first, Brian. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. The NFL announced this week that they were upholding Tom Brady's suspicion for his role in blank.

BRIAN BABYLON: Deflategate.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the White House announced it would oppose any effort to defund blank.

BABYLON: Planned Parenthood.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Before being arrested for wandering through his neighborhood while brandishing a knife, a Washington man first ran into his house and blanked.

BABYLON: Made a sandwich.

SAGAL: No, he grabbed his banjo, came out and serenaded the police.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they had hired the NFL's first ever blank coach.

BABYLON: Lady coach.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Lady coach.

MAURICE ROCCA: Lady coach.

SAGAL: A Washington fugitive who'd been on the run for nearly a year was spotted by police after they saw him blanking.

BABYLON: They saw him on "American Idol."

SAGAL: They saw him starring in a movie. You were close. Like all fugitives trying to keep a low profile, Jason Stange got a part on the big screen starring as the lead in a low-budget horror movie.

BABYLON: Oh, I thought you said Jason Statham. I'm like, what?

SAGAL: What? No, different guy. Worse, he posed for photos in the newspaper. They wrote about it. Just to be merciful, when the police grabbed him and sent him back to jail, they said it was to help make "Shawshank Redemption 2."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Brian do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Brian got three right for six more points. He has nine, but he has the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Faith, we'll move down the table. Faith, you're up next. Fill in the blank. This week, police in Zimbabwe arrested a local hunter who helped an American man kill a blank named Cecil.

FAITH SALIE: Lion.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The NSA announced plans on Monday to destroy ten years' worth of collected blank data.

SALIE: Collected phone data?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Joyce Mitchell pleaded guilty to helping two murderers escape from a prison in blank.

SALIE: New York.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, a GOP representative from North Carolina filed a bid to oust blank as the speaker of the House.

SALIE: John Boehner.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a speech last week, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she had a lot in common with blank.

SALIE: Notorious B.I.G.?

SAGAL: Yes, Biggie Smalls.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Facebook detailed its plans to provide cost-effective Wi-Fi using solar-powered blanks.

SALIE: Drones.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes. On Thursday, former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore became the 17th person to blank.

SALIE: Declare his candidacy for president.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A theater troupe in the U.K. announced that it would be staging the first-ever production of "King Lear" cast almost exclusively with blank.

SALIE: Little people.

SAGAL: Sheep.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: According to the program, "King Lear" with sheep is an experimental reevaluation of its famous predecessor that overturns theatrical conventions through the startling and revolutionary device of costumed sheep.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Another plus, audience members can keep themselves warm if needed by making a sweater out of Cordelia.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Faith do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, the audience got sheep right.

SAGAL: Yes, I know.

KURTIS: But Faith got seven right, 14 more points. She now has 17 and the lead.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well done. How many, then, does Mo need to win?

KURTIS: Well, he needs seven to tie and eight to win.

SAGAL: Oh, my gosh, Mo. Here we go. Investigators from Boeing say that debris found in the Indian Ocean this week may belong to the missing blank flight.

ROCCA: The Malaysia Airline.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the Boy Scouts of America voted to end the group's ban on blank.

ROCCA: On gay scout leaders.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, 35 women who accused blank of sexual assault appear together on the cover of New York Magazine.

ROCCA: Bill Cosby.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee announced that despite strong economic growth, it would not raise blank.

ROCCA: Interest rates.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Massachusetts police investigating reports of a dead body in the street later confirmed that it was a blank.

ROCCA: The only thing I can think of - and it's - it's not going to be right - is a mannequin.

SAGAL: No, it was a delicious brisket.

ROCCA: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: After learning that their onboard computers were vulnerable to remote hacking, blank recalled 1.4 million of their vehicles.

ROCCA: Oh, it's Chrysler.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, British cyclist Chris Froome won his second blank.

ROCCA: Tour de France.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A North Carolina man made all other marriage proposals look bad when he blanked on Monday.

ROCCA: He made all other marriage proposals look bad when he - in North Carolina - when he did something incredibly romantic. Right? Is that the idea?

SAGAL: I like your thinking. Go on.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: All right, I think that he - I think...

SAGAL: Oh, I'm sorry. You're out of time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He stopped the proposal halfway through, thwarted a robbery and then continued with it.

ROCCA: Oh, my God. I know. No..

SAGAL: You know? You knew that?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Just as one Dave Faherty got down on one knee at a romantic dinner, he noticed a restaurant employee chasing after a robber who was making his way to the door. Dave stood up, grabbed the man by the neck, restrained him until the cops arrived. Once that happened, he got back down on his knee, said where was I, and continued the proposal.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We're happy to announce that she said yes. How could you say no at that point? And the two are now planning their wedding, which will take place in Dave's hometown, Gotham City.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Mo do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, he got six right, which is pretty good, 12 more points. He got 15, but that means Faith wins with 17.

(APPLAUSE)

Congratulations, Faith.