PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Coming up, it's Lightning Fill In The Blank. But first, it's the game where you have to listen for the rhyme.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

JANE MOSTUE: Hi, this is Jane Mostue calling from Louisville, Ky.

SAGAL: How are things in Louisville?

MOSTUE: They're good, they're good. They're a little warm.

SAGAL: A little warm. We're coming down to Louisville.

MOSTUE: I know. I will be there.

SAGAL: That's so exciting. What do you do there?

MOSTUE: I work as a case manager for single moms at a local nonprofit.

SAGAL: Oh, that's really good work. I'm not going to make a joke about that. It's important that you do that. That's good for you.

MOSTUE: Thank you.

SAGAL: Well, Jane, welcome to our show. Bill Kurtis is going to read you three news-related limericks with the last word of phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you will be a winner. Are you ready to play?

MOSTUE: Absolutely.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: This hotel room is not quite Queen Anne. And let's hope we will not need the can. But it's great for a stakeout, and, yes, a quick make-out. We're parked by the road in a...

MOSTUE: Van?

SAGAL: Yes, a van.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to CNN, the hippest hotel in New York City is a Chevy van for only $22 a night. You can go through Airbnb and rent the back of a van owned by a man named Jonathan.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Stay there, he says it's not for everyone. For example, it's not for people who need electricity, running water or a bathroom. And if someone knocks on your door and says room service, do not answer it.

BRIAN BABYLON: But you know what? That is - that is what Mitt Romney was talking about, man. That is a small business. He built it. America.

SAGAL: It's an entrepreneur, man.

(LAUGHTER)

MAURICE ROCCA: Yep.

SAGAL: You've got to give him credit.

BABYLON: Yup.

SAGAL: And you've got to give credit to the Starbucks he parks in front of so his guests can go in and use the bathroom.

ROCCA: I commute. I want you to know that I can use a Starbucks bathroom without ever touching my hands to anything in it. I can do the entire thing with my feet, and I'm going to do a video. And I'm going to put it online to show...

FAITH SALIE: Do you open the door with your elbow?

ROCCA: I open the - I use my foot. I can use my foot.

SALIE: To open the door?

ROCCA: Yep. I can do the entire thing - yeah, I really can because I'm very...

SALIE: So hygienic.

ROCCA: ...Nobody can see this on radio, obviously, but I'm very flexible.

BABYLON: Whoa.

ROCCA: So I can get my foot up...

BABYLON: Whoa.

(APPLAUSE)

ROCCA: And then I can even with the toe - I can even - like the bolt, like, to lock it.

SAGAL: Your...

ROCCA: But I can do the entire thing.

SAGAL: Your kung fu technique is very powerful, padawan. All right, here's your next limerick.

KURTIS: At portrayals in films, I'm appalled. At a young age, my follicles stalled. In movies the villains who do all the killing, aren't shaggy, but totally...

MOSTUE: Bald.

KURTIS: Bald it is.

SAGAL: Yes indeed...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Bald. Sure, Hollywood has long been guilty of mistreating women and minorities. But what about the bald white guys? Who speaks for us? If you see a bald guy in a movie, you know he is the bad guy, right? It's Lex Luthor, it's Dr. Evil, it's Sinead O'Connor.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: One man, one brave bald voice, has started a video campaign to call attention to Hollywood's anti-bald bias. It's quite moving. If you haven't seen it, imagine that Sarah McLachlan's Humane Society ads, but instead of a sad dog, she's cradling Jason Alexander.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Is there something about you bald men that makes you evil?

BABYLON: Yeah.

SAGAL: Yeah, what is it Brian?

BABYLON: They miss the smell of Pantene Pro-V. They miss conditioner in their hair.

SAGAL: What do you mean they?

BABYLON: I'm bald, I'm bald. But I'm black bald. That's sexy.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: I'm just saying, baby.

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: For pop songs I never would settle. Now I'm aging, but still in fine fettle. There's a spring in my walk 'cause I really could rock. I feel great 'cause I love heavy...

MOSTUE: Metal.

SAGAL: Yes!

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Contrary to the way they might look, fans of Slayer and Motley Crue, back in the day, are doing better than everyone else now. A study of the lives of headbangers found that they are, in their later years, more well-adjusted, healthier and unpleasantly pierced than others who didn't listen to heavy metal. The theory is that even though their lifestyle included drugs, a diet of live bats and listening to really terrible music, they were part of a very strong community with healthy bonds. It's very good for you. Also, many of them are still into metal today if you count hips.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Jane do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Just like American Pharaoh at the Derby in Louisville, three and oh.

SAGAL: Whoa, I was wondering where you were coming with that.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well done. Thank you so much for playing our game.

MOSTUE: Thank you so much.

SAGAL: Bye-bye.

MOSTUE: Bye. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.