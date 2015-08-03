After Moon Trip, Aldrin Required To Fill Out Customs Form

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Turns out traveling into space doesn't keep one from having to go through customs. Yesterday, astronaut Buzz Aldrin shared, on Facebook, the U.S. Customs declaration form he had to fill out when Apollo 11 returned from the moon. Place of departure - moon; items to declare - moon rocks, moon dust; any other condition on board which may lead to the spread of disease - to be determined. Of course the risk on this journey was moon disease. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.