Why George Washington University Is Ditching Standardized Tests

Published August 3, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
George Washington University is the latest school to make the SATS and ACTs optional for admission. (slack13/Flickr)
This fall, some high school seniors will have it easier in the college application process. George Washington University, one of the nation’s top private schools, is the latest school to make the SATs and ACTs optional for admission.

NPR’s Claudio Sanchez talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young and explains that the school hopes the move will help recruit and enroll more high-achieving students who don’t do well on tests.

