Love Is Dead: Ms. Piggy And Kermit Call It Quits

Published August 5, 2015 at 5:00 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're pretty careful to not fill our show with too much Hollywood gossip, but one celeb breakup is just so shocking we had to mention it. After almost 30 years, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are calling it quits. The decision comes after careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, Kermit tweeted. The two will continue to work together on the upcoming "Muppets" reboot, but they say they'll be seeing other people - or, I mean, pigs and other frogs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.