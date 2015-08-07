© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Massachusetts Family Struggles To Break Cycle Of Addiction

Published August 7, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Struggling to find resources for her son as he battled his heroin addiction, Patti Scalesse decided to start the group Everett Overcoming Addiction. It brings together parents and patients who are learning to manage substance abuse disorder. (Hadley Green/WBUR)
About 120 people a day are dying from unintentional drug overdoses, according the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

An increase in prescriptions for painkillers, like Oxycontin, is one reason. Another is that when opioids aren’t available, people often turn to heroin because it is cheaper, stronger any easier to obtain these days.

The problem appears worse in some communities, but it’s not often clear why.

Martha Bebinger from Here & Now contributor WBUR takes us to Everett, Massachusetts, where the number of overdoses jumped from five in 2013 to 23 last year.

Reporter

