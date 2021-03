Today’s jobs report from the Department of Labor showed the American economy added 215,000 jobs in July. The unemployment rate held steady at 5.3 percent. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd looks at the details of the report with Mike Regan of Bloomberg News.

Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

