What's Showing In Iowa And New Hampshire?
With six months left until the Iowa caucuses, urgency is starting to creep up on candidates for both parties to gain ground. In today’s political world, that means a flurry of political ads.
Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll talks with Robin Young about the ads the candidates have released for the early primary states, and what they show about their respective strategies going forward.
Guest
- John Carroll, professor at Boston University’s School of Communication and blogger for Campaign Outsider. He tweets @johncarrol_bu.
