What's Showing In Iowa And New Hampshire?

Published August 10, 2015 at 12:29 PM CDT

With six months left until the Iowa caucuses, urgency is starting to creep up on candidates for both parties to gain ground. In today’s political world, that means a flurry of political ads.

Here & Now’s media analyst John Carroll talks with Robin Young about the ads the candidates have released for the early primary states, and what they show about their respective strategies going forward.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

