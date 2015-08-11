Agents Who Arrested Black Student In March Have Returned To Active Duty

The three state agents who were under investigation after they arrested a University of Virginia honors student in March returned to active duty on Monday.

The special agents of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested Martese Johnson in an area off-campus that has a lot of bars and restaurants. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe ordered the investigation, which, according to an ABC press release, was completed. It continues:

"After thoroughly reviewing the incident and the report, Virginia ABC concluded that the agents did not violate agency policy and returned these special agents to active duty today.

"Because Virginia law prohibits disclosure of personnel files, the administrative review will not be released, and Virginia ABC cannot comment on the specifics of the matter."

As we previously reported, Johnson was charged with public swearing or intoxication and obstruction of justice:

"The ABC [said] that its agents approached Johnson 'after he was refused entry to a licensed establishment' and that they then decided to detain him.

" 'In the course of an arrest being made, the arrested individual sustained injuries,' the agency says. Court records show that Johnson is charged with 'obstruction of justice without force.' "

...

"In arrest records, an ABC agent says Johnson 'was very agitated and belligerent but [has] no previous criminal history,' according to student newspaper The Cavalier Daily."

Johnson was left with blood covering his face from injuries that required 10 stitches. The charges against him were dropped.

