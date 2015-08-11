© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Phoenix Hopes To Become Hub Of Waste Innovation

Published August 11, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Phoenix's future waste innovation hub will be located near its recycling facility. (City of Phoenix)
Phoenix's future waste innovation hub will be located near its recycling facility. (City of Phoenix)

Phoenix, Arizona, has been called the world’s least sustainable city. But the city is on a mission to change that in at least one area: garbage.

City leaders have set a goal of reducing the amount of trash sent to city landfills by 40 percent over the next five years. And they also hope to become leaders in waste innovation.

Phoenix city manager Ed Zuercher talks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about changing the ways of waste.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.