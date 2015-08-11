© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The War Comes Home For Baby Boomer Veterans

Published August 11, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Many Veterans of the Vietnam War are now seeking mental health counseling at the Phoenix VA for PTSD they've been struggling to deal with for decades. (Stina Sieg/KJZZ)
Many Veterans of the Vietnam War are now seeking mental health counseling at the Phoenix VA for PTSD they've been struggling to deal with for decades. (Stina Sieg/KJZZ)

The Vietnam War ended decades ago. Veterans from that conflict are now in their 60’s, and starting to retire. And with retirement, for some, there’s a troubling realization that they have deep wounds from the war that have never healed because they’ve never been dealt with.

New research shows that hundreds of thousands of Vietnam vets are still suffering from the traumatic after effects of war. Jimmy Jenkins from Here & Now’s contributor, KJZZ in Phoenix reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.