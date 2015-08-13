Arian Foster Is The Anti-Tim Tebow

The Houston Texas running back says in a magazine article that he doesn’t believe in God, becoming the NFL’s only spokesman for atheism.

His brother Abdul called him “the anti-Tim Tebow,” a comparison to the quarterback who became famous for his outspoken religious views, often kneeling in prayer on the field.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson asks our sports analyst, Mike Pesca, why this matters and how it’s reverberating in the NFL.

Guest

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst and host of the daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

