Norway 'Slow TV' Event To Broadcast Reindeer Migration

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. You might remember or have heard of TV's "Yule Log." It did nothing but flicker all night - the antithesis of TV-watching. But Norway has embraced the concept of slow TV, airing epic events like knitting marathons in real time. Next, its national broadcaster will air reindeer being herded across the country. The project leader says it's going to be hard-core but will only last a week. Anything more, he says, would be too slow, even for slow TV. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.