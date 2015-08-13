'Sesame Street' Strikes New Deal With HBO

Elmo and friends have a new home.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group responsible for “Sesame Street,” has made a deal to bring the next five seasons of the show to HBO starting this fall. The deal, which has “Sesame Street” exclusively on HBO for nine months before being made available through PBS again, is a big boost to the show’s funding, allowing the show to expand from an 18-episode season to a 35-episode season.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the deal and what it means for PBS, HBO and everyone’s favorite street.

Guest

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

