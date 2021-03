Mango season is just about over in South Florida, where one group has been spreading the “king of fruits'” wealth. Mangoes to Share has donated more than 700 pounds of mangoes this summer to homeless shelters.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WLRN’s Alexander Gonzalez reports.

Reporter

Alexander Gonzalez, intern for WLRN in Miami. He tweets @alexgonz10.

