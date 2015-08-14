© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
McDonald's Plans To Close More Restaurants Than It Opens This Year

Published August 14, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
For the first time in 40 years, McDonald's will close more locations this year than it opens. (Mike Mozart/Flickr)
This week, McDonald’s announced that it’s planning to close more restaurants that it’s opening in the United States this year. It’s the first time in 40 years that the fast-food chain has scaled back like this.

McDonald’s has been struggling to lift itself from its worst sales slump in more than a decade. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Michael Regan of Bloomberg News about the announcement.

Guest

  • Michael Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

