New Jersey Brewery Crafts Beer For Pope's Visit

Good morning. I'm David Greene introducing you to YOPO - You Only Pope Once. A New Jersey brewery is calling their new IPA, YOPO in honor of the pope's visit to Philadelphia next month. Might seem like a gimmick but the company says the beer's actually pretty good. A sales rep for Cape May Brewing says YOPO contains an unholy amount of hops and pairs great with Argentinean steak. Hey, maybe the Holy Father will even swap it in during the Eucharist. Well, if I can't be there for that, well, then FOMO. It's MORNING EDITION.