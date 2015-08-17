New York City Council Considers Plan To Text 911

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Who can forget the moment in "The Simpsons" when Homer grabs the phone and shouts, operator, get me the number for 911. In the near future, Homer can text. The New York City Council is considering a plan to let people send text messages to 911. Federal regulations already make it possible to send that message, but cities are not always set to receive it. The Daily News says New York's measure would also let witnesses send photos and videos.