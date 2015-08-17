White House Allocates More Money To Fight Heroin Epidemic

The Obama administration today directed $13.4 million to regional drug control agencies known as High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA), including $2.5 million for what the White House is calling “an unprecedented partnership” between five regional HIDTA programs in the Northeast.

That smaller pot of money would be used to hire new police officers, as well as public health officials who would work together across state lines to identify targets and see where heroin is coming from.

