Gawker, Salon, Vice To Unionize Their Editorial Staffs

Published August 20, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti speaks onstage during 'Missing Ink: The New Journalism at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Buzzfeed CEO Jonah Peretti speaks onstage during 'Missing Ink: The New Journalism at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Gawker, Salon, and Vice have all decided to unionize their editorial staffs this summer. Buzzfeed’s owner, however, says collective bargaining wouldn’t be right for his company.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about why unions are making their way into new media, and whether Jonah Peretti is right to say unions wouldn’t be good for his employees.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.