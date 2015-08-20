Gawker, Salon, Vice To Unionize Their Editorial Staffs

Gawker, Salon, and Vice have all decided to unionize their editorial staffs this summer. Buzzfeed’s owner, however, says collective bargaining wouldn’t be right for his company.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about why unions are making their way into new media, and whether Jonah Peretti is right to say unions wouldn’t be good for his employees.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

