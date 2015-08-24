Scientists Look To Mushrooms For Honeybee Health

A pioneering mushroom scientist and a bee expert have teamed up to help fight against a disease-carrying killer of the honeybee called the varroa mite. The scientists’ weapon of choice: mushrooms. They believe a special fungus mixture they’re working on may be able to kill parasites without harming bees. Ken Christensen of Here & Now contributor EarthFix went into the field with the scientists and reports.



Ken Christensen, associate producer EarthFix. He tweets @kentensen.

