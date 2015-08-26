Australian Wombat Is Looking For Love

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Green. The world's oldest wombat in captivity pretty much has it going on. Patrick is a local celebrity at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Australia. He's got 30,000 Facebook followers. And for his 30th birthday this weekend, he got his very own wheelbarrow. But one thing he doesn't have, a soul mate. So like any good millennial, Patrick is now on Tinder. He's looking for someone who enjoys late nights, can dig a good hole and also enjoys feeding him carrots.