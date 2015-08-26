© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
On TV, Katrina Has Gone Mostly Unseen

Published August 26, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Two men paddle in high water in the Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area August 31, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
TV journalism was crucial to the country seeing what was and wasn’t being done to help the survivors of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Since then, however, there has not been a focus – in either fictionalized television or in journalism – on the underlying issues that were uncovered.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss why issues like poverty and class are generally unattractive to many TV audiences.

