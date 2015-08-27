© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Chinese Action Musical Comes To Denver

Published August 27, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Silhouetted by a gigantic screen made up of tiny LED light bulbs that project 3D images, Chinese performers rehearse on stage at DU's Newman Center for the Performing Arts before a preview of "Terracotta Warriors 3D." (Corey H. Jones/CPR News)
Silhouetted by a gigantic screen made up of tiny LED light bulbs that project 3D images, Chinese performers rehearse on stage at DU's Newman Center for the Performing Arts before a preview of "Terracotta Warriors 3D." (Corey H. Jones/CPR News)

A new Chinese action musical is holding its U.S. premiere on a stage in Denver. “Terracotta Warriors 3D” is a live performance piece centered around the story of China’s first emperor, who was buried with an army of clay soldiers. It’s part of an effort to spread Chinese culture around the world. Corey Jones from Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.